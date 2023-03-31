Judge orders mental competency evaluation for suspect in Lincoln double homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County judge ordered a mental competency evaluation for a woman suspected of killing two men and attempting to kill a third.

Taylor Bradley’s attorney filed the motion Thursday requesting the evaluation. A judge signed off on it Friday. The evaluation is set to happen Monday and will determine if the 27-year-old is competent to stand trial.

Lincoln Police said Bradley hit two maintenance workers at The Lodge Apartments with her car ‘more than once’ and attempted to hit a third maintenance worker on Monday.

The two men killed were 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. Police said autopsied have been completed and their deaths “were consistent with being struck by Bradley’s vehicle.”

Police continue to investigate and interview people to establish a motive.

“It appears Bradley may have been amidst a mental health crisis and the maintenance employees were her focus,” Jackson said. “Nothing suggests the maintenance staff did anything to initiate this event. It will take some time to more clearly understand the circumstances.”

Bradley was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, attempted murder, and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment, denying the charges and shouting an expletive at the judge via video conference from jail.

A judge set her bond at 10 percent of $2 million.

GoFundMe pages have been set up to help the families of Ronald Gonzalez and Chris Karmazin.

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45 are the two men who were killed. (10/11 NOW)

