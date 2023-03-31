Judge dismisses attempt to quash death penalty in Laurel, NE murders

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - Jason Jones, the man accused of killing four people in Laurel, Nebraska, wanted a judge to take the death penalty off the table in his case. But on March 30, a judge ruled against the request.

Online court documents show that Jones’s attorney asked the judge in the case to find Nebraska’s death penalty system unconstitutional. The argument boiled down to three main ideas: That only a jury should be able to impose the sentence, that prosecutors arbitrarily decide who faces the penalty, and that society has moved past putting people to death.

Jones’s lawyer argued Nebraska’s law, which requires a three-judge panel to impose the death sentence, violates the constitution. Essentially, the defense says there’s another procedural layer after the jury decides the case, taking the decision out of their hands. They also argue there’s no standard for who faces the death penalty, and that different local prosecutors may make different decisions, even in cases with similar facts. Finally, the defense said only seven or eight states actively execute people, with Nebraska only putting about five people to death since the 1970s.

A judge reviewed all these points, and in the end, they ruled that the death penalty is still a possible sentence for Jones. The judge mentioned in their ruling that the Nebraska Supreme Court has addressed the above points before.

Jones is scheduled to be in court on May 22 for his arraignment. He faces ten charges, four of them being for first-degree murder. These charges stem from several shootings and arson that occurred on Aug. 4. On that day, authorities found four victims at two different burnt homes in Laurel.

The victims were identified as 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, 86-year-old Gene Twiford, 85-year-old Janet Twiford and 55-year-old Dana Twiford.

Nebraska’s death penalty

Nebraska’s system for capital murders includes a three-judge panel. In other states, a jury would ultimately decide if someone should be put to death.

According to the Nebraska legislature’s website, the legislature wrote the law so that a jury may find if there are aggravating factors. If the jury makes such a finding, a panel of judges will then weigh the evidence and decide if an execution should be carried out.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.