Iowa authorities searching for Fort Dodge homicide suspect

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Fort Dodge Police Department are searching for the man wanted for a Thursday night homicide.

Fort Dodge Police said authorities received multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of 7th Avenue North just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive female in a parking lot. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the female was pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Adarius Keshawn Clayton of Fort Dodge on a first-degree murder charge.

Adarius Clayton, 27 (Fort Dodge Police Dept.)

Clayton is described as 5′9″ & 190 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. If you see him, call 911.

