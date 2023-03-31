We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Iowa authorities searching for Fort Dodge homicide suspect

(KTTC)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT DODGE, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety and Fort Dodge Police Department are searching for the man wanted for a Thursday night homicide.

Fort Dodge Police said authorities received multiple calls of shots fired in the 700 block of 7th Avenue North just before 10 p.m. Officers arrived to find an unresponsive female in a parking lot. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and the female was pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 27-year-old Adarius Keshawn Clayton of Fort Dodge on a first-degree murder charge.

Adarius Clayton, 27
Adarius Clayton, 27(Fort Dodge Police Dept.)

Clayton is described as 5′9″ & 190 pounds and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to contact law enforcement immediately. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
6 First Alert traffic update: Interstate 480 closed in Omaha Friday morning due to police activity

Latest News

Pottawattamie County to host town hall in Oakland
Nebraska State Patrol new wellness app
Nebraska State Patrol launches wellness app for personnel & their families
NARCAN over the counter is ‘step in the right direction’ Nebraska Pharmacists Association says
Joshua Larsen
Lincoln man takes plea deal in homicide case