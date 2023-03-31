We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Wind peaks late Friday night, more comfortable weekend

Emily's 6 First Alert Weather Day Update
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... our cold front has moved through and left with increasing NW winds and falling temperatures. Gusts from the NW could reach as high as 60 mph at times.

Wind forecast
Wind forecast(wowt)

A strong line of storms has formed E of the viewing area along the boundary of the cold front and will bring severe weather to the region... locally the severe weather risk is not a big concern. As moisture from our low pressure system wraps around we’ll look ahead to snow chances Friday night! Light snow and warm ground temperatures will mean totals stay under 1″. This may cause a few issues N of the Metro with visibility overnight thanks tot he strong wind.

Snow overnight
Snow overnight(wowt)

Saturday AM is still windy but we’ll clam through the day with a high of 52. Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll look ahead to our next system Tuesday into Wednesday AM of next week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

