Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Strong wind, an afternoon cool down and rain to snow Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Strong S winds continue most of Thursday night... they lighten early Friday morning ahead of the arrival of our next cold front in the afternoon.

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... a cold front sweeps through around 2-3PM and we’ll be chilly by the late afternoon and windier. Gusts from the NW could reach as high as 60 mph at times.

6FAWD (wowt)

Ad the front moves in we’ll see a chance for showers and storms... A strong line of storms forms just E of the viewing area in Iowa and will bring severe weather to the region... locally the severe weather risk is not a big concern.

Friday 4PM (wowt)

PM showers change over to snow by Friday night! Light snow and warm ground temperatures will mean totals stay under 1″ for most.

Friday 11PM (wowt)

Snow (wowt)

Saturday AM is still windy but we’ll clam through the day with a high of 50. Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll look ahead to our next system Tuesday into Wednesday AM of next week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

