Douglas County Sheriff’s Office still looking for homicide victim’s car
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are still looking for the car belonging to a missing Kearney man who was found dead in a ditch in Omaha.
Last week authorities asked for the public’s assistance in finding victim Patrick Weber’s car.
The vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre 4-dr, is still outstanding.
Authorities say the license plate may have been removed.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000.
Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.