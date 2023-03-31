We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office still looking for homicide victim’s car

(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are still looking for the car belonging to a missing Kearney man who was found dead in a ditch in Omaha.

Last week authorities asked for the public’s assistance in finding victim Patrick Weber’s car.

The vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre 4-dr, is still outstanding.

Authorities say the license plate may have been removed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000.

