Douglas County Sheriff’s Office still looking for homicide victim’s car

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Authorities are still looking for the car belonging to a missing Kearney man who was found dead in a ditch in Omaha.

Last week authorities asked for the public’s assistance in finding victim Patrick Weber’s car.

The vehicle, a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre 4-dr, is still outstanding.

Authorities say the license plate may have been removed.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.