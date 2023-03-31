We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases new details on skeletal remains

6 News has learned more information about remains found on Rainwood Road last month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is providing an update with new information about the skeletonized remains found near 216th and Rainwood Road a few weeks ago.

Forensic anthropologists have concluded from a preliminary investigation that the skull found is the remains of an adult male of European descent.

Investigators continue to pursue DNA and dental analysis.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office tip line at (402) 444-6000. Tips are anonymous and may lead to a cash reward.

