We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CEO of South Dakota Board of Regents selected as new Nebraska Commissioner of Education

Dr. Brian Maher
Dr. Brian Maher(Nebraska Department of Education)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Board of Education has picked a new Commissioner of Education.

According to the Nebraska Department of Education, Dr. Brian Maher was selected after a nationwide search for the next Commissioner of Education. Dr. Maher is expected to begin his role as Commissioner in July.

Dr. Maher is replacing Dr. Blomstedt, who resigned in January after serving as Commissioner for nine years.

Currently, Dr, Maher is the CEO and Executive Director of the South Dakota Board of Regents. The Nebraska Department of Education says that during his time in that role, Dr. Maher completed a system-wide review of the Board of Regents, lobbied the legislature for funding for public higher education, and sought to have no increase in tuition for public higher education institutions in 2022 and 2023.

Dr. Maher has also previously been the superintendent at Sioux Falls Public Schools in South Dakota and at Kearney and Centennial Public Schools in Nebraska. He was also an administrator at Waverly, Elkhorn, and Johnson-Brock Public Schools, and a teacher at Elkhorn and Clarks Public Schools.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian...
Omaha City Council approves $6 million bid for contractors to build another downtown pedestrian bridge
An Omaha Police vehicle was involved in a crash in west Omaha on Wednesday night, March 29, 2023.
Driver facing DUI charges after crash with Omaha Police cruiser

Latest News

The large fire at a recycling plant in Omaha was caused by a machine malfunction, officials say
Omaha Fire Department: First Star Recycling fire started by machine malfunction
The large fire at a recycling plant in Omaha was caused by a machine malfunction, officials say
Omaha Fire investigators say recycling plant fire was caused by machinery malfunction
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
6 First Alert traffic update: Interstate 480 closed in Omaha Friday morning due to police activity
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County