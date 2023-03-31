We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

CDC warns of salmonella outbreak linked to flour

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a salmonella outbreak warning linked to flour.(Source: CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a warning about a salmonella outbreak linked to flour.

Investigators are working to identify which brands are included.

As of Thursday, a dozen people have been sickened across 11 states. Three of them had to be hospitalized.

The CDC warned that any unbaked flour can have germs in it, like salmonella.

The agency said you should not eat raw dough or batter and that even a small amount can make you sick.

The CDC said to be sure to cook your foods thoroughly. It’s even warning against homemade playdough using raw flour. It said to use heat-treated flour instead.

Signs of salmonella illness include high fever, diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth
Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa
Pedestrian killed generic
Pedestrian killed after entering West Dodge traffic in Douglas County
Closure on I-480 Friday morning
6 First Alert traffic update: Interstate 480 closed in Omaha Friday morning due to police activity

Latest News

Hundreds of people gather on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier, on Friday March...
Transgender Day of Visibility rallies held amid backlash
FILE - In this image from video released by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office, Alec Baldwin...
Alec Baldwin codefendant gets 6 months probation on ‘Rust’ weapons charge
Body camera footage shows officers responding to reports of a missing child in Buena Vista...
Police find missing 4-year-old boy and his dog
Marine Maj. Joshua Mast and his wife, Stephanie, arrive at the circuit court, Thursday, March...
US Marine’s adoption of Afghan war orphan voided
Recently, a vicious tornado in Mississippi killed at least 21 people, injured dozens and...
Tornado slams Little Rock, smashes rooftops, flips vehicles