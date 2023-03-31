We are Local
Boys Town Memorial Day run moved to September

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Boys Town announced Friday it will move its annual run to late summer this year.

The Boys Town Run has traditionally been held on Memorial Day, but officials moved it to September 9 this year to coincide with Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. The run will still go through the Boys Town campus in a one- or five-mile course participants can walk or run.

The money raised from the event will support Boys Town’s mental health efforts and its national helpline.

Boys Town says the hotline answered over 117,000 calls and web contacts in 2022, stopping 465 suicides in progress.

The Boys Town National Hotline is available 24/7, toll-free at (800) 448-3000.

