Athlete of the Week: Bellevue West’s Josiah Dotzler

By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Josiah Dotzler scored 16.5 points per game his senior season at Bellevue West, a go-to guy player for the T-Birds in their state championship season. However, his greatest contribution was his leadership and his motor. Josiah is a team first player who did whatever it took to win and he brought intensity every day regardless of the situation, practice, or games.

Bellevue West went 29-0 winning a second state title in Josiah’s four years, in fact going back to the fall and summer the team never lost. Dotzler was also named the Gatorade Player of the Year. Dotzler will join his next team, the Creighton Bluejays in June.

