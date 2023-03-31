6 First Alert Weather Day: Wind peaks overnight with light snow chances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures have fallen fast behind this afternoon’s cold front and will continue to drop thanks to strong NW winds tonight. Winds peak between 10PM and 2AM, gusts could reach as high as 55 mph.

Wind forecast (wowt)

There is the potential for a little light wind driven snow tonight after 8pm into the overnight but most of that will end up north of I-80 and in Western Iowa. Amounts will be very light but the gusty wind could cause visibility issues as it falls overnight for anyone that has plans to hit the road. This is the snow potential through Saturday morning.

Snow potential (wowt)

The wind and the clouds will decrease quickly Saturday morning leading us into a very very nice weekend. Highs in the 50s Saturday will make a run at 70 Sunday. Sunday’s SSW wind gusts could sneak up near 30 mph although most of the day just offer gusts into the 20s.

