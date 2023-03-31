6 First Alert Weather Day: Temperatures crash this afternoon with very strong wind gusts to follow

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The morning is starting very mild, nearly 35 degrees warmer than yesterday in the 60s! That mild start will only stick with us for the first half of the day though. That rapid temperature drop that moves in this afternoon is part of the reason today is a 6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

The high of 68 degrees will happen near noon today before the colder air moves in during the afternoon. That will lead to a 20-30 degrees temperature drop by 6pm.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Wind gusts won’t be all that bad during the day today but will pick up quickly later this afternoon as the winds become WNW. They’ll be in the 30-40 mph range after 4pm and continue to increase overnight. Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely overnight and could lead to some wind damage and power outages.

Friday Night Wind (WOWT)

Unfortunately this storm system will likely be a big whiff with any rainfall. Very spotty showers or storms are possible this afternoon and evening but likely won’t amount to much of anything. Most moisture stays north and east today. This is the total moisture potential through early Saturday morning.

Rain through Sat AM (WOWT)

There is the potential for a little light wind driven snow tonight after 9pm into the overnight but most of that will end up north of I-80 and in Western Iowa. Amounts will be very light but the gusty wind could cause visibility issues as it falls overnight for anyone that has plans to hit the road. This is the snow potential through Saturday morning.

snow potential (WOWT)

The wind and the clouds will decrease quickly Saturday morning leading us into a very very nice weekend. Highs in the 50s Saturday will make a run at 70 Sunday. Sunday’s SSW wind gusts could sneak up near 30 mph though.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

