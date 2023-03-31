6 First Alert traffic update: Interstate 480 closed in Omaha Friday morning due to police activity

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shortly after 8 AM, Interstate 480 was shut down to northbound and southbound traffic in downtown Omaha due to police activity.

As of 9 AM, that closure was in place at Interstate 80 and traffic was blocked from taking the ramp from the northbound JFK to I-480.

Those looking to travel downtown were encouraged to use patience with many roads leading there experiencing increased traffic and delays.

Authorities are on scene directing traffic.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

