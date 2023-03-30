Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy & much warmer today before a First Alert Weather Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting the day chilly in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s but we’re going to warm in a big way this afternoon. Highs in the 70s are likely over a large portion of the area this afternoon. It will be a mild day but it will be a very windy one as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Strong SSE wind will ramp up this morning and gust 30-40 mph this afternoon. That is a big reason why we’ll warm so much today. That warmth will stick around tonight as the clouds thicken up and the wind continues to howl.

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There is a small risk of a shower or storm after 7pm tonight as well but the best threat for any severe weather will be northwest of the metro. Anything the rest of the area sees would likely be a shower or drizzle overnight.

Thursday Night Severe (WOWT)

Low temperatures will only fall to around 60 degrees heading into Friday morning setting the stage for a warm first half of the day Friday. It is a First Alert Weather Day Friday due to the rapid weather changes that are on the way Friday afternoon and the strong, potentially damaging wind gusts. Find more details on that busy weather day here.

First Alert Weather Day (WOWT)

After the threat of any light snow moves out early Saturday and the wind dies down, the rest of Saturday will be very sunny and a bit cooler than the end of the week. Fortunately we’ll warm right back up on Sunday with 70s back in the fold!

Weekend Forecast (WOWT)

