We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Residents in Minnesota town told to evacuate after train derailment, fire

Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.
Some of the cars caught fire, authorities said.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - People within a half-mile of a train derailment in a Minnesota town were told to evacuate early Thursday morning after the train cars caught fire, authorities said.

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the derailment of several cars happened on the western end of Raymond, Minnesota at about 1 a.m.

Some of the cars are carrying ethanol, and others are carrying a corn syrup liquid.

Law enforcement and emergency officials helped with the evacuation. Some with nowhere to go went to a school in Prinsburg, Minnesota.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

During Pope Francis’ 2022 visit to Canada, during which he apologized to Indigenous peoples for...
Responding to Indigenous, Vatican rejects Discovery Doctrine that backed seizure of Native lands
The U.S. Army’s Fort Campbell says two military helicopters have crashed in southwestern...
Casualties reported after 2 Army helicopters crash during training in Ky.
Pope offers prayer for earthquake victims in Ecuador, Peru
Vatican: Pope improving since hospitalization with infection
In this photo made from video provided by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Russia to keep missile test notices under Cold War-era deal