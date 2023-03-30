We are Local
Reports: ‘QAnon Shaman’ released from prison, transferred to halfway house

Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald...
Jacob Anthony Chansley, center, with other insurrectionists who supported then-President Donald Trump, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber in the Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Chansley was among the first group of insurrectionists who entered the hallway outside the Senate chamber.(Manuel Balce Ceneta | AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Jacob Chansley, also known as the “QAnon Shaman,” was transferred from a federal prison to a halfway house, according to several reports.

The Bureau of Prisons and Chansley’s lawyer confirmed he was moved to “community confinement,” according to the Hill.

Chansley was sentenced to 41 months in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to a federal charge of obstruction of an official proceeding for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol.

Chansley previously admitted to using a bullhorn to rile up the crowd and writing a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence during the assault on the Capitol.

CBS News reported Chansley’s release date is now listed as May 25, 2023. Originally, he was to be released in July.

The Bureau of Prisons has declined to comment on the details of Chansley’s transfer and new release date. A spokesman for the bureau did note in a statement to CBS News that a law passed in 2018 changed how frequently federal inmates can earn sentence reductions.

