We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Report: Number of Sarpy County residents experiencing homelessness increases

(WBTV)
By Zane Culjat
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - A survey of Sarpy County schools and residents found an unsettling trend: The number of homeless people in the county is rising.

In the latest survey conducted in January, Lift Up Sarpy County totaled 75 people:

  • 30 people were estimated to be living in encampments
  • 18 people were being housed in the Omaha-metro hotels
  • 27 people were living in their vehicles or “couch surfing”

During that same period, Sarpy County schools reported 144 children were self-reporting to be homeless, according to the organization, which leads the county’s steering committee overseeing the Sarpy County Task Force on Homelessness. Lift Up also noted in its report that not all schools in the county had provided counts.

“These numbers are staggering and reflect only a glimpse into what’s going on,” said Lift Up’s executive director, Tanya Gifford. “While we knew that more than 5% of Sarpy’s population was living at or below the poverty line, even we were taken aback by some of the stories and situations we discovered during the (survey).”

Gifford says with the record growth the county is experiencing makes it difficult to believe the number of people experiencing homelessness is also growing. Lift Up says the number of evictions in Sarpy County are almost double the rate they were a year ago, averaging about 13 evictions per week.

“This past week alone, 27 households were facing eviction,” the Lift Up release states.

To help ease the burden on those experiencing homelessness, Lift Up created backpacks with supplies they call Community Care Kits. They will be distributed to law enforcement, first responders, convenience stores, and other retailers in the county.

Lift Up says donations are welcome for these kits, as well as help with distribution. Businesses and organizations can sign up on the agency’s website.

“No paperwork is required to provide someone with a kit and people are asked to use their own discretion as to who might benefit from its contents,” the Lift Up release states.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Warm and windy evening with front dropping temps Friday
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
Portion of Keystone Trail set to close for drainage improvements
Omaha Police to conduct unlicensed vehicle operation