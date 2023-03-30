We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Portion of Keystone Trail set to close for drainage improvements

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of the Keystone Trail will be closed beginning Friday for storm drainage improvements.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District is closing the trail between South 72nd and Pacific Streets to focus on storm drainage repair and improvements at Mercy Road.

The trail will remain closed through April 28 and should reopen the following day. The NRD suggests using 72nd Street south to Pacific, then east on Pacific to rejoin the trail.

Questions regarding the closure should be directed to the NRD by phone at (402) 315-1707.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Omaha Police to conduct unlicensed vehicle operation
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Evacuations end after fiery Minnesota ethanol derailment
File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident
Doctor questions opposition’s grasp of gender-affirming care for trans youth