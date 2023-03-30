Portion of Keystone Trail set to close for drainage improvements

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A section of the Keystone Trail will be closed beginning Friday for storm drainage improvements.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District is closing the trail between South 72nd and Pacific Streets to focus on storm drainage repair and improvements at Mercy Road.

The trail will remain closed through April 28 and should reopen the following day. The NRD suggests using 72nd Street south to Pacific, then east on Pacific to rejoin the trail.

Questions regarding the closure should be directed to the NRD by phone at (402) 315-1707.

