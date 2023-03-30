We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Police: Man arrested after chasing pedestrians in stolen forklift

Police in Oregon said a man has been arrested after chasing pedestrians with a stolen forklift. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities in Oregon say a man has been arrested for chasing people in a stolen forklift.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to downtown Portland on Tuesday regarding a person who was driving a stolen forklift on city streets.

Authorities said the man was driving the stolen forklift erratically and chasing pedestrians.

KPTV reports that responding officers found the unidentified man driving the wrong way before they were to stop and arrest him.

Officials shared a picture of the man being taken into custody while praising the officers for their “good work.”

No immediate information was given regarding any injuries.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant

Latest News

First responders are there every time we call for help -- but they say there's a scam you need...
First responders warn of donation scams by email, phone
Nebraska's Vietnam veterans had one focus on the 50th anniversary of the official end of the...
Omaha American Legion post commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day 2023
Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian...
Omaha City Council approves $6 million bid for contractors to build another downtown pedestrian bridge
Police lights
Omaha police cruiser involved in possible impaired driver crash
An Omaha Police cruiser was struck tonight near 144th and L.
BREAKING: Crash involving Omaha Police cruiser