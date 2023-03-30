Omaha police cruiser involved in possible impaired driver crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police cruiser was involved in a crash in west Omaha tonight.

OPD said on Twitter a Honda failed to yield near 144th and L Streets at about 8:30 p.m. and was struck by another SUV.

The Honda then rammed into a stopped OPD cruiser. The Honda driver is being investigated for possible impaired driving.

Honda fails to yield and struck by Explorer. Honda then hits stopped cruiser leaving a radio call. Honda driver is being investigated for possible impairment. pic.twitter.com/8dmu99iR4e — Sgt.Jason Menning (@OPDSgtMenning) March 30, 2023

