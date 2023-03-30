Omaha police cruiser involved in possible impaired driver crash
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police cruiser was involved in a crash in west Omaha tonight.
OPD said on Twitter a Honda failed to yield near 144th and L Streets at about 8:30 p.m. and was struck by another SUV.
The Honda then rammed into a stopped OPD cruiser. The Honda driver is being investigated for possible impaired driving.
