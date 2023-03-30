We are Local
Omaha Police to conduct unlicensed vehicle operation

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said today it will begin traffic enforcement operations focusing on unlicensed vehicles beginning this Saturday, April 1.

Officers from all precincts as well as the traffic unit will take part in the month-long enforcement. Unlicensed vehicles parked on city streets that have expired plates or that do not have valid in-transit tags are subject to being towed immediately.

More information about vehicle registration from the Nebraska DMV is available on its website.

