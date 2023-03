OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This is the perfect time to check your batteries in your lawn mowers, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and golf carts. Batteries Plus Omaha can test them for you to make sure you’re ready for the warm weather that will be here soon. Find out more in today’s Omaha Everyday interview with Dave Webber.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.