Omaha City Council approves $6 million bid for contractors to build another downtown pedestrian bridge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday, the Omaha City Council approved via a resolution a $6 million bid for construction near downtown on the riverfront. It’s for another pedestrian bridge connecting the ballpark and arena area to the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge.

It takes about 20 minutes to walk from the bridge N. 10th St. and Meca Dr, but the incoming Baby Bob bridge would cut that hike significantly from nearly a mile to less than a quarter mile.

“This Baby Bob project would be a very important and welcome pedestrian amenity downtown that we don’t currently have,” said Pete Festersen, city council president. “And [it] would substantially increase connectivity for visitors that are exploring our brand new riverfront.”

The board passed the resolution to start paying the locally owned contractor, Hawkins Construction Company to build the Baby Bob.

“It’s taken quite a while because it’s a federal project and federal projects take much more time,” said Derek Miller with the city’s urban planning department. “But I think once we see dirt moving, there’ll be more excitement just because it’s another way to access the Bob Kerry Bridge.”

The connector bridge was in the original plans with the Bob Kerry, however, due to the cost of the main pedestrian bridge, the connector was pushed back.

Austin Rowser with the city’s public works department says you can expect construction to start in May.

“The piers will obviously start going up first, and the contractors are going to be working around that Riverfront Drive and making that connection there,” said Rowser. “I don’t know that the public will see a lot of major detours or interruptions.”

And it won’t disrupt major tourist events, they say.

“As far as major events like the College World Series, the contractor won’t be able to work those days,” said Rowser.

Although they say the process will be a challenge.

“So we’ve got to in a way, thread the needle,” said Miller. “There’s quite a few utilities there in the area.”

With the $6 million construction bid approved this week and additional costs, officials say the federally funded project should cost $8 million in all.

It’s expected to take a year and a half, putting its completion date at the end of next year.

