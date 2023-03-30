Omaha American Legion post commemorates Vietnam Veterans Day 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - “I wish it had been done 50 years ago, but I’m doing it now. Welcome home.”

Fellow veteran Robert Montag echoes a nation’s belated tribute, a day with gifts of gratitude, like quilts of valor to three metro Vietnam veterans at American Legion Post 374 in Millard.

A pin commemorating 50 years since the formal close of the Vietnam War to Nebraskans at VFW Post 2503 in Omaha...to a group of brother never focused too much, it seems, on wartime mementos.

“No, I don’t. I want to put that as far behind me as I can get it, and it was mostly the way we were treated when we came home.”

There is what they can’t leave behind.

“We remember our brothers and our sister who are struggling with the baggage leftover from that unpopular war.”

“Memories of the people that didn’t make it home...I forever remember them as the young men they were when they were killed, and I don’t need a photograph for my memory. It’s permanently etched.”

And then there is what -- rather who -- they won’t leave behind.

It was announced this week U.S. Army helicopter pilot Larry Zich has been accounted for. His remains have been returned to family in Nebraska, and he will be laid to rest in Lincoln soon. Chief Warrant Officer Zich was 24 when his Iroquois, call sign Cavalier 70, went down in Quang Nam Province in April of 1972.

“Celebrate yourself. A lot of us have aches and pains, a lot of us have Agent Orange, PTSD...but we’re back, and we’re with families, where the 50-some thousand never had the opportunity to come back.”

