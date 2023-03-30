We are Local
Omaha Fire responds to three-alarm fire

Firstar Fiber Fire
Firstar Fiber Fire(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Firstar Fiber.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the incident, OFD reports a fire captain was separated from a hose line. A Mayday was called, he was quickly found and taken medics for evaluation. He is said to be doing well.

Firstar Fiber is located near 102nd and I Street.

On Monday, 6 News reported on their program to turn recycled items into lumber.

Stay with 6 News for the latest on this breaking story.

