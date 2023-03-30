Omaha Fire responds to three-alarm fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire at Firstar Fiber.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

During the incident, OFD reports a fire captain was separated from a hose line. A Mayday was called, he was quickly found and taken medics for evaluation. He is said to be doing well.

OFD crews are actively working at a 3rd alarm fire at 103rd & I St. During the incident, a Mayday was called when a Fire Capt was separated from a hose line. RIC crews quickly located the Capt and assisted him out of the building. He was evaluated by Medics and is doing well. — Omaha Fire Department (@OmahaFireDept) March 30, 2023

Here at 103rd and I St. @OmahaFireDept is working on a 3rd alarm fire. It seems to be at a Nebraska recycling plant. A captain called mayday when separated from a hose line. OFD says he’s doing well. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/ldcs7UEgL1 — Bella Caracta (@BellaCaracta) March 30, 2023

Firstar Fiber is located near 102nd and I Street.

On Monday, 6 News reported on their program to turn recycled items into lumber.

Stay with 6 News for the latest on this breaking story.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.