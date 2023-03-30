OFD investigates large fire at First Star Recycling

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters gave us an update early Thursday about a three-alarm fire at a recycling business.

The call came out at First Star Recycling at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday. Eventually, about 70 firefighters were at the scene at 103rd & I Street.

A second alarm was declared at 10:44 p.m. and a third alarm came in just after 11 p.m.

A Mayday alert was heard around 11:44 p.m. after a fire captain became separated from a hose line. The fire captain was found after four minutes.

He was evaluated by medics and was doing well.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause of the fire. At a 7 a.m. briefing, they said it was unknown if anyone was inside the facility at the time or exactly where the fire started.

There were no concerns about air quality.

First Star Recycling provides residential recycling services. Just this week, 6 News was at the facility which had just begun producing plastic lumber and other products from Omaha’s orange bag recycling program.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.