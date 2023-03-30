We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

OFD investigates large fire at First Star Recycling

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 5
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha firefighters gave us an update early Thursday about a three-alarm fire at a recycling business.

The call came out at First Star Recycling at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday. Eventually, about 70 firefighters were at the scene at 103rd & I Street.

A second alarm was declared at 10:44 p.m. and a third alarm came in just after 11 p.m.

A Mayday alert was heard around 11:44 p.m. after a fire captain became separated from a hose line. The fire captain was found after four minutes.

He was evaluated by medics and was doing well.

Fire investigators have not determined a cause of the fire. At a 7 a.m. briefing, they said it was unknown if anyone was inside the facility at the time or exactly where the fire started.

There were no concerns about air quality.

First Star Recycling provides residential recycling services. Just this week, 6 News was at the facility which had just begun producing plastic lumber and other products from Omaha’s orange bag recycling program.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
6 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong wind and falling temps Friday
First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Storm system brings strong wind and a big temperature drop Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast