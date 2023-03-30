We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Missing woman’s body found in rural western Iowa

Shelby County authorities said there were no indications of foul play.
(KCTV5 News)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities searching for a missing woman overnight said they found her body Thursday.

The Shelby County Sheriff told 6 News on Thursday afternoon that Eden Shaeffer was found dead after her car was found in a rural area near Avoca.

There were no indications of foul play, according to the sheriff.

Pottawattamie County authorities assisted in searching the general area Wednesday night but found nothing. The search resumed Thursday morning, and officers from Avoca found Shaeffer’s body, the sheriff told Shelby County.

Her body was transported to the state lab for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

A Nebraska doctor spoke with 6 News on gender-affirming care.
Nebraska doctor talks gender-affirming care
LB754 has passed to the second round of voting.
LB754 advances to second-round vote
File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident
A bill that could be the beginning of the biggest tax cut in Nebraska's history passed general...
LB754 passes general file in unicameral