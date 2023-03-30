We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lincoln pharmacy sees effects of nationwide Albuterol backorder

The 2.5mg dosage is the most common, and seeing the most shortages. It's on short supply at...
The 2.5mg dosage is the most common, and seeing the most shortages. It's on short supply at Kohlls in Lincoln .(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kohll’s Pharmacy in Lincoln is no stranger to drug shortages. First it was children’s Tylenol and Ibuprofen in December and now it’s Albuterol.

The liquid form of Albuterol is on a national backorder. The medicine gives asthma, COPD and even allergy patients relief with the help of a nebulizer - a machine that turns the medication into mist and is inhaled through a tube and a mask.

The shortage has been going on since October of 2022, but the effects of it have ramped up since the end of cold and flu season and heading into allergy season.

Bryce Walker, a pharmacist at Kohll’s said drug shortages have been more common since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve been seeing a short supply of the 2.5mg dosage of Albuterol, the most common.

“I think since the pandemic it has been more common to have demand for different medications outweigh the manufacturing process for that,” Walker said. “Whether it’s manufacturers not being able to produce as much of the ingredients or deliveries being delayed.”

Walker said they’re in contact with their supplier to find out when they can get more product.

“It’s definitely challenging when there’s someone who needs a medication and you can’t provide it for them,” Walker said. “We do our best with what we have.”

For those who might be affected, Walker said they work with the doctors and the patient to find a solution that best fits their needs. Whether that be filling a prescription with a lower dose of Albuterol and having the patient use it for longer, finding an alternative inhaler or checking with other local pharmacies to see if they have product.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Rusty's Midday Update
Smoldering train cars are seen at the site of a derailment and fire in Raymond, Minnesota, on...
Minnesota derailment spills ethanol, prompts evacuations
File photo of a Nebraska State Patrol cruiser with lights on.
Holdrege man killed in three vehicle accident
2023 Nebraska FFA Convention
Lincoln welcomes hundreds of students to annual FFA Convention