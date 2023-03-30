Iowa’s Caitlin Clark wins Naismith Trophy

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - As Caitlin Clark and the Hawkeyes prepare for the Final Four Caitlin Clark is the recipient of the 2023 Naismith Trophy, the most prestigious individual basketball honor celebrating women’s college basketball’s most outstanding player.

She has delivered this season in historic fashion. The junior has scored 984 points with 311 assists, 262 rebounds and 56 steals. She is the first Division I women’s basketball player to score more than 900 points and have 300 assists in the same season. Clark will likely break the Big Ten single-season scoring record of 1,001 points Friday night against South Carolina. Clark is averaging 30 points per game in the NCAA Tournament.

“Winning this award is a huge accomplishment,” Clark said. “This is such a huge honor for our family and program. None of this would be possible without my tremendous support system. I was to thank Lisa Bluder and her staff for giving me the opportunity to play basketball at the University of Iowa. It is place I have thrived in since I stepped on campus.”

