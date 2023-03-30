We are Local
Frank Solich to return for spring game

Frank Solich
Frank Solich(6 sports)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Frank Solich is returning to Memorial Stadium. The former Huskers coach and player will be honored at the spring game April 22nd, there will also be a special announcement at the game regarding Solich. He will be joined by his family. It is something Trev Alberts has been working on since he became Nebraska’s athletic director.

Alberts says 52,000 tickets have been sold so far for the game. Alberts is encouraging Huskers fans to support the game, making it special for Solich. He led the program to its last conference championship in 1999 and its last appearance in a national championship game. As a Nebraska player, Solich was an All-Big Eight fullback and co-captain of the 1965 team. Solich is also the first player in program history to run for 200 yards in a game and he is the first Nebraska player to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

