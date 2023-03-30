Elkhorn River access sites to open Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three Elkhorn River access sites will open for the season Friday.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District says the Elkhorn Crossing, West Maple Road and Graske Crossing sites will all open beginning tomorrow -- a day early, since April 1 falls on a Saturday.

High river flows occasionally force closure of the access sites for safety purposes, or when the Waterloo Elkhorn River gauge reads five feet or higher. River access ramps may need to be cleaned and inspected before reopening.

The access points are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through November 1.

