We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Elkhorn River access sites to open Friday

The Papio-Missouri NRD says several Elkhorn River access points will reopen for the season tomorrow.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The three Elkhorn River access sites will open for the season Friday.

The Papio-Missouri Natural Resources District says the Elkhorn Crossing, West Maple Road and Graske Crossing sites will all open beginning tomorrow -- a day early, since April 1 falls on a Saturday.

High river flows occasionally force closure of the access sites for safety purposes, or when the Waterloo Elkhorn River gauge reads five feet or higher. River access ramps may need to be cleaned and inspected before reopening.

The access points are open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. through November 1.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Report: Number of Sarpy County residents experiencing homelessness increases
Portion of Keystone Trail set to close for drainage improvements
Nebraska's Vietnam veterans had one focus on the 50th anniversary of the official end of the...
Omaha Vet Center helps commemorate Vietnam Veterans Day 2023
Omaha City Council has greenlit $6 million for what's being dubbed the "Baby Bob" pedestrian...
Omaha City Council approves money for "Baby Bob"