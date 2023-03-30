We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for theft after multi-vehicle crash

Douglas County Sheriff's Office
Douglas County Sheriff's Office(DCSO)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges after being called to a theft Thursday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of North 121st Street just before 11:30 a.m. regarding a reported theft that had just occurred. As deputies arrived, they found the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The vehicle then violated the traffic signal at 120th and Military Road, causing a multi-vehicle accident.

The driver fled the scene on foot, although deputies and Omaha Police Department officials were able to track him down not long after. Dalton J. Gaston was found to have two active felony warrants for his arrest. He had been on pre-trial release for previous felony charges including possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

Gaston and his passenger, Brandy N. Gossett, were taken into DCSO’s custody and booked at the Douglas County Jail.

Gaston faces additional charges to his felony warrants, including two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving during suspension, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Gossett is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of burglar’s tools, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Donald Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
Firefighters stand near piled up train cars, near Raymond, Minn., Thursday, March 30, 2023, the...
Minnesota train derailment, ethanol fire renew safety fears
Nebraska legislature advances income tax reform bill
Omaha fire officials say the First Star Recycling fire likely started from batteries.
BREAKING: Omaha fire crews still on scene of recycler fire