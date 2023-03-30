Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrests two for theft after multi-vehicle crash

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people on multiple charges after being called to a theft Thursday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 7000 block of North 121st Street just before 11:30 a.m. regarding a reported theft that had just occurred. As deputies arrived, they found the suspect vehicle leaving the area. The vehicle then violated the traffic signal at 120th and Military Road, causing a multi-vehicle accident.

The driver fled the scene on foot, although deputies and Omaha Police Department officials were able to track him down not long after. Dalton J. Gaston was found to have two active felony warrants for his arrest. He had been on pre-trial release for previous felony charges including possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.

Gaston and his passenger, Brandy N. Gossett, were taken into DCSO’s custody and booked at the Douglas County Jail.

Gaston faces additional charges to his felony warrants, including two counts of theft by unlawful taking, two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, driving during suspension, and possession of burglar’s tools.

Gossett is facing charges for possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of burglar’s tools, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.