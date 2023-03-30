We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Brush fire damages buildings near Plattsmouth boat club

A brush fire damaged a handful of buildings near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful of buildings were damaged due to a brush fire near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon.

The Plattsmouth fire chief said it started at about 1:00 today and took a few hours to get under control. The 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts today were part of the problem and aided in its spreading.

Fire officials say nobody was injured. They expect crews to remain on the scene to monitor any hot spots. There’s no estimate yet as to how many acres the fire consumed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
Jim's Rib Haven
Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting traffic incident
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Taylor Bradley made a spectacle during her arraignment Wednesday afternoon, denying the charges...
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

Latest News

A Texas man stopped for speeding in Plattsmouth has been arrested and is facing felony gun...
Texas man stopped for speeding in Plattsmouth facing felony charges
A Nebraska doctor spoke with 6 News on gender-affirming care.
Nebraska doctor talks gender-affirming care
Omaha fire officials say the fire is mostly out now at First Star Recycling.
BREAKING: Fire mostly out at First Star Recycling
A brush fire damaged a handful of buildings near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon.
BREAKING: Brush fire damages buildings at Plattsmouth boat club