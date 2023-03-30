Brush fire damages buildings near Plattsmouth boat club

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - A handful of buildings were damaged due to a brush fire near Plattsmouth Thursday afternoon.

The Plattsmouth fire chief said it started at about 1:00 today and took a few hours to get under control. The 40-mile-per-hour wind gusts today were part of the problem and aided in its spreading.

Fire officials say nobody was injured. They expect crews to remain on the scene to monitor any hot spots. There’s no estimate yet as to how many acres the fire consumed.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

