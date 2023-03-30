We are Local
15 years later, Omaha police still seek answers in homicide case

It's now been 15 years since Percy Walker was murdered -- and Omaha Police still do not have any leads.
By Taylor Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On March 30, 2008, Percy Walker was killed while trying to keep the peace.

“Two girls had originally agreed to meet at the circle at 29th and Camden Avenue and fight, which had gathered a rather large crowd,” said Omaha Police officer Chris Gordon. “A lot of people were there. Percy Walker was there, had injected himself into the argument in some capacity. During this argument, Percy was struck and killed.”

Walker was just 19 years old. 15 years later, his case is still open, and police believe someone has the information that can solve it.

“There were around 30 to 50 people at this gathering to watch this fight,” said Officer Gordon. “So we’re confident that somebody over these years knows exactly what happened and how it went down. It’s been long enough.”

According to Officer Gordon, the stigma behind sharing details with police stands in the way of cold cases -- but he’s hopeful someone will step up so there can be justice for Percy.

“The way the police department feels is that if people are willing to overstep that personal boundary of fear, you’ll find that it’s easier to come talk to us and help bring resolution to these cases,” he said.

Anyone with information on this case or any other unsolved homicides can reach out to Omaha Crime Stoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously and there are possibilities for a cash reward.

