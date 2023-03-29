Woman charged in fatal Omaha crash with motorcyclist

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It will take $20,000 for an Omaha woman to get out of the Douglas County Jail before her trial.

That’s 10% of the $200,000 bond issued to 38-year-old Lorena Lara-Diaz on a manslaughter charge.

Making her first appearance in court Wednesday morning, Lara-Diaz is charged in a vehicle collision that killed 45-year-old motorcyclist Gary Mangiameli early Sunday morning. He was transported to Bergan Mercy, where he was pronounced dead.

Lorena Lara-Diaz (Omaha Police Department)

According to Omaha Police, at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at 26th and L Street involving a 2021 Chevy Silverado and a 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle. The initial crash report stated that the driver of the truck allegedly turned left to the Highway 75 on-ramp and hit the motorcycle.

Police said Mangiameli was wearing a DOT-approved helmet at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors say police could smell alcohol on Lara-Diaz after the crash, but she refused a field sobriety test.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Lara-Diaz gained no advantage by not taking the test.

“Our law’s written specifically where you can’t get an advantage by refusing to take the test,” he said. “She’s charged with manslaughter, which carries up to 20 years; and then she also has the refusal, which is the same as DUI, penalty-wise. It’s something that counts as a DUI from an enhancement purpose down the road.”

Lara-Diaz has a preliminary hearing date set for March 2.

