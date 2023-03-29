We are Local
Suspected ‘serial peeper’ arrested again in Lincoln

Joseph Reyna was arrested for second degree trespassing after police say he was caught looking into someone's window.
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man has been arrested again after he was caught peeping into someone’s window early Wednesday morning, Lincoln Police said.

Around 1:30 a.m., Lincoln Police responded to a report of a man looking into a neighbor’s apartment window near 60th Street and Ballard Avenue in the Havelock neighborhood.

Arriving officers located 64-year-old Joseph Reyna, who matched a description provided by witnesses, near the apartment building. He was taken into custody and lodged in jail for second degree trespassing.

According to LPD, the suspect has been arrested around nine times for similar crimes since 2021.

A look at Reyna’s criminal history shows he’s been arrested on similar charges multiple times, with an arrest affidavit alleging the behavior dates back to 1985.

One of those cases was reported to police in Sept. 2022 when a Lincoln man reported a man matching Reyna’s description was looking into the window of his 10-year-old son’s bedroom. A second case, reported to police on Jan. 8, 2023, was reported by a Lincoln couple with four minor children. They told police a man, later determined to be Reyna, was seen looking in their windows and driving by their home slowly multiple times over two weeks.

Court documents show Reyna was arrested for those incidents on Jan. 30. He’s facing charges of criminal trespassing and disturbing the peace. Those cases are still open and court records show Reyna failed to appear for dates related to the charges, was arrested on March 1 for failure to appear and bonded out on March 6. He’s set to appear again on those charges at the end of the month.

Reyna also served six months in jail after being arrested on similar charges in August 2021. In that case, police were called to a Lincoln couple’s home after a woman reported Reyna was looking through her windows with his hand down his pants. Police found Reyna in the area of the home and determined he matched surveillance video of the incident.

In that case, he was originally charged with four counts of trespassing and two counts of disturbing the peace. A judge amended the charges to two counts of disturbing the peace and sentenced Reyna to three months in jail each.

10/11 NOW was able to find Reyna was charged with disturbing the peace in 1985, but the details surrounding that incident aren’t readily available. Prison records show Reyna hasn’t spent any time in prison related to trespassing or peeping in windows but he did serve a few years in the late 1980′s, early 1990′s for forgery and theft.

