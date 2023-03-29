We are Local
Sen. Ricketts makes inaugural speech to U.S. Senate

The former Nebraska governor focused on the southern border and inflation
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts(Nebraska governor's office)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s junior senator made his first address to the U.S. Senator on Wednesday afternoon.

Republican Sen. Pete Ricketts was appointed to the post by Gov. Jim Pillen following the resignation of Ben Sasse. The former governor was sworn in as Nebraska’s newest senator on Jan. 23.

“The U.S. Senate Maiden Speech is a long-held Senate tradition where special attention [is] given to a member’s first major address on the Senate floor,” a release from Ricketts’ office states.

Ricketts talked about his concerns about the southern border and inflation as he shares the priorities for his term in his speech, entitled “Nebraska is What America is Supposed to Be,” according to the release.

Sen. Deb Fischer gave remarks afterwards, welcoming Ricketts to the Senate and talking about the trip the two senators took to the southern border earlier this month.

Watch his full address

