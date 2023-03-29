Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with more clouds Wednesday before a big warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning in the 20s and 30s with a bit of a north breeze. Clouds are filling in as well making it much more difficult to warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s are likely for most of us.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

A bit of a north breeze this morning will lighten up and switch to the east this afternoon adding a bit more of a bite to the day.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Thursday will be the first of two warm days with it likely being the most enjoyable of the two. Unfortunately as we make a run at 70 degrees we’ll have quite a bit of wind to go with it. South wind gusts will pick up all day and will hit 45 mph at times by late afternoon and evening. There will be rounds of clouds moving through as well.

Thursday Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

We’ll keep the warmth around into the first half of Friday with a high near 70 degrees right around lunch time. Then strong winds will switch and the temps will drop. That why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day. You can find more info about the very complex and rapidly changing weather day here.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

