We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cooler with more clouds Wednesday before a big warm up

By Rusty Lord
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning in the 20s and 30s with a bit of a north breeze. Clouds are filling in as well making it much more difficult to warm this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s are likely for most of us.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

A bit of a north breeze this morning will lighten up and switch to the east this afternoon adding a bit more of a bite to the day.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Thursday will be the first of two warm days with it likely being the most enjoyable of the two. Unfortunately as we make a run at 70 degrees we’ll have quite a bit of wind to go with it. South wind gusts will pick up all day and will hit 45 mph at times by late afternoon and evening. There will be rounds of clouds moving through as well.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)
Thursday Wind Gusts
Thursday Wind Gusts(WOWT)

We’ll keep the warmth around into the first half of Friday with a high near 70 degrees right around lunch time. Then strong winds will switch and the temps will drop. That why I’ve made it a 6 First Alert Weather Day. You can find more info about the very complex and rapidly changing weather day here.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
36-year-old inmate dies while incarcerated at Omaha Correctional Center

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
6 First Alert Weather Day: Storm system brings strong wind and a big temperature drop Friday
Rusty's Morning Forecast
Emily's Tuesday night forecast
Friday changes
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy Wednesday ahead of late week changes