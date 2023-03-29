Road projects planned this year in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thousands of drivers each day go through the intersection at 72nd and Dodge. Dodge is also what many drivers have to do on Omaha roads, avoiding pavement craters on their commutes. But the city is working on long-term solutions.

“Filing a pothole with asphalt is a band-aid solution. And one thing guaranteed, they’re going to pop out again,” said Mayor Jean Stothert last Tuesday after her State of the City address. In the mayor’s address, she highlighted more than 80 street preservation projects for this year, funded by a $200 million bond issue approved by voters in 2020. “Our street preservation bond significantly increased since 2020 when that was first initiated,” said city maintenance engineer, Austin Rowser.

Of the 81 projects planned, 54 are major street resurfacing projects, 11 are residential resurfacing projects and the rest are concrete repairs or brick road restoration.

“Usually we look at getting about 15 to 20 years on a residential street resurfacing,” said Rowser. “Major streets typically get us from 8 to 12 years.”

He said a typical resurfacing project takes about a week to complete while re-paneling could take about a month. Drivers can expect delays and lane closures during these times.

“One of the jokes is the Nebraska state flower is the traffic cone,” said Rowser. “And they’re about to be in full bloom.”

