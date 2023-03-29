Omaha Police investigate Tuesday night shooting that left one injured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman near 44th Avenue and Pinkney late Tuesday.

Officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter alert just after 10:30 p.m. They found shell casings on arrival and found the victim inside a nearby residence. Omaha Fire paramedics transported her to Nebraska Medicine in serious condition. Her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

