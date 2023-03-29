We are Local
Omaha Police investigate Tuesday afternoon cutting

Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that took place Tuesday afternoon.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a cutting that hurt one person Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to 22nd and Jones at 12:19 p.m. and found a 29-year-old male suffering from multiple cutting wounds. He was transported to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

Witnesses stated the victim was involved in a disturbance with a Black male. The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP.

