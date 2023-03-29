We are Local
Nebraska state senators advance permitless conceal carry bill

Lawmakers approved LB77′s second-round vote after yet another filibuster
Nebraska's permitless conceal carry bill made it passed the second round of voting late Tuesday, March 29, 2023.
By 6 News staff reports
Updated: 15 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Amid their late session Tuesday night, Nebraska lawmakers again voted in favor of a bill legalizing conceal carry without a permit.

LB77 would let anyone who can legally purchase a gun to also conceal it in public without needing a permit to do so or a safety training class.

State senators voted 30-10 in favor. The bill now moves to a third round of debate.

The Unicameral then turned its attention to a bill that would change provisions in the Nebraska Liquor Control Act before adjourning for the night Tuesday just after 9 p.m.

Lawmakers began their first long day of the session Tuesday working through a rule change motion, which they adopted. The proposed change came after a lengthy end to the first round of debate on LB574.

The Unicameral then unanimously passed — 46-0 — the first round of voting on LB276, which aims to increase access to mental health and substance use treatment.

Lawmakers are expecting to put in another long day on Wednesday.

