Nebraska, Iowa test tornado warning systems

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency management personnel in Nebraska and Iowa conducted tornado siren tests Wednesday.

The 10 a.m. sound-off — 9 a.m. for the western half of Nebraska — coincides with the National Weather Service Severe Weather Awareness Week.

“The recent devastating and deadly severe weather outbreaks in Mississippi and Georgia are proof positive that residents need to be prepared for severe weather — that means having a plan and having a way to receive alerts and warning,” said Doug Reed, director of emergency management for Pottawattamie County.

Gov. Jim Pillen also held a news conference last week to remind Nebraskans about the importance of being prepared for severe weather and tornados.

