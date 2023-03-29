Man accused in standoff on roof of Omaha McDonald’s faces additional charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The man who allegedly tried to start a fire, climbed to the top of a McDonald’s and refused to come down for hours made a second court appearance.

Brandon Wright, 33, appeared in court again Tuesday afternoon for several more charges.

Brandon Wright (Omaha Police Department)

According to Omaha Police, the incident happened Saturday night at 8:56 p.m. in Blackstone, near 40th Street. Wright allegedly tried to start a fire at Jimmy John’s but was unsuccessful. He then went to the nearby Subway and tried to “start a disturbance” before going to an abandoned building.

Wright then allegedly went to the McDonald’s across the street, entered through the rear door and gained access to the roof. In the process, he allegedly caused substantial destruction to property, including damage to six exterior lights and wiring that was pulled from the roof.

More than 6 hours after the initial call, Wright came down from the roof and was arrested without further incident.

Although Wright was initially an arson suspect, the Jimmy John’s involved declined to prosecute. He was booked for felony destruction of property, trespassing and obstruction.

Wright was formally charged Tuesday with destruction of property to damage to an abandoned laundromat, along with trespassing and obstruction charges, all misdemeanors. He is being held on a $10,000 bond for those charges.

A preliminary hearing is set for May 1.

