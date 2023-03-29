Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Charges against a Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with her car have been upgraded to first-degree murder.

Court documents allege 27-year-old Taylor Bradley was driving near The Lodge Apartments clubhouse when she ran over two maintenance workers, 42-year-old Chris Karmazin and 45-year-old Ronald Gonzalez. Based on an interview after the incident, she hit them both “seconds apart”.

The documents said Bradley provided the officers with descriptions of the men who had been hit, which matched the bodies officers saw at the scene.

In her arrest affidavit, police wrote they got the call that two men had been run over and on the way to the complex, came across Bradley driving a car with heavy damage. They took her into custody immediately, originally arresting her for second degree murder.

In a press conference, Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins described the case as “complex” but said officers believed there was “intent” in Bradley’s alleged actions. In the affidavit, an officer said they came to that conclusion because the area where the men were run over was 20-30 yards away from any road or driveway designed for driving.

In addition to the two counts of first-degree murder, the county attorney’s office is charging Bradley with one count of attempted first degree murder, listing the name of another person they believe she tried to kill.

Bradley was arraigned in court Wednesday on the following charges: two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first degree murder and three counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. She could face life in prison.

A judge set her bond at 10 percent of $2 million.

10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45 are the two men who were killed. (10/11 NOW)

Karmazin leaves behind a wife and three children. A GoFundMe page was set up to help the family.

“Chris was a charismatic individual who loved being a father and husband. He leaves behind 3 children: Sehven (24 years old), Lydia (12 years old), and Laurel (6 years old)- and his loving wife, Aylin. Also, Chris loved spending time with his friends playing board games and was an avid animal lover. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and working with his hands. His greatest joy was being a father.”

Ronald Gonzalez’s wife, Georgina, said she’s heartbroken by the loss of the man she was with for 15 years.

“He was a great guy. He tried to be a great husband, great dad to his kids. He was always there, now that he’s gone there’s a vacancy at the house. It’s like someone’s missing,” said Georgina Gonzalez via a family member who helped translate.

LPD asks that anyone with additional information to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

