La Vista Police Chief on leave after self-reporting incident

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he...
La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the department investigates a matter he reported to them.
By Gina Dvorak and Bella Caracta
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LA VISTA, Neb. (WOWT) - La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten is on leave while the investigators look into an incident he was involved in and reported to the department himself.

According to a spokesman for the city, the incident involving Chief Lausten happened on Monday, March 20.

While the chief is on leave, LVPD Capt. D.J. Barcal will serve as acting chief, the spokesman said in an email.

Per the city’s Civil Service Rules and Regulations, the incident “necessitates an independent and thorough investigation,” the email states. “The City of La Vista will have no further comment on this personnel matter at this time.”

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

