We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef

JBS semi trailer stolen with $275,000 worth of beef
By KSNB Local4
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are investigating after someone got away with a semi trailer full of beef.

According to police, the JBS Beef Plant in Grand Island reported Tuesday that a semi trailer carrying beef worth $275,000 did not make it to its Virginia destination as planned.

GIPD said a driver of the subcontracted trucking company picked up the meat from JBS on March 20 but the truck driver cut its GPS tracker shortly after.

Police are still investigating this situation and say it’s different from the beef thefts from last summer.

Captain Jim Duering said in this case, the subcontracting company is a legitimate business. He said they are not releasing the name of the company at this time as they are cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Getting a U.S. Passport could take months due to delays in processing.
Anxiety over passports is growing for overseas travelers
10/11 spoke with family members who confirmed that Chris Karmazin, 42, and Ronald Gonzalez, 45...
Homicide victims worked at Lincoln apartment complex where suspect lived
A cross walk sign at the sidewalk leading to Douglas High School.
Millard South notifies families about lunchtime disruption
Iowa Wesleyan University to close at end of academic year
36-year-old inmate dies while incarcerated at Omaha Correctional Center

Latest News

A fire broke out at Jim's Rib Haven on Wednesday morning, March 29, 2023. The popular north...
BREAKING: Fire damages popular north Omaha restaurant
Omaha Police investigate Tuesday night shooting that left one injured
ParkOmaha is working with the city to implement a new parking plan aimed at lessening...
ParkOmaha announces changes to meter rates, time limits
Nebraska Sen. Pete Ricketts
Sen. Ricketts makes inaugural speech to U.S. Senate
Taylor Bradley
Lincoln woman accused of killing two men with car now faces first-degree murder charges