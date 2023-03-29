Fire damages popular longtime north Omaha restaurant

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A well-known Omaha barbecue restaurant caught fire Wednesday morning.

Omaha Fire crews were dispatched at 9:22 a.m. to Jim’s Rib Haven at 38th and Ames streets. They reported flames on approach.

Firefighters managed to get the blaze fire under control in about 15 minutes; but by then, plenty of damage was done to the longtime north Omaha eatery.

The fire started in the fire pit which is attached to the restaurant. While OFD crews described the most significant damage was to the smoker room, there was smoke and heat damage throughout the building.

One employee was on-site at the time. That person was not injured.

Omaha, NE (WOWT)

On its website, Jim’s Rib Haven describes itself as a family-owned and operated barbecue restaurant that was founded in 1967, stating that its mission is to bring friends and families together with its delicious meals.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.