Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer Thursday ahead of a 6 First Alert Weather Day Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 71 for the Metro. This comes with gusty afternoon winds, 30-40mph, and slight evening shower chances and t-storm chances. Showers will be possible in the Metro after 7-8PM but storms keep mainly N of the Metro.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... a cold front sweeps through around midday and we’ll be chilly by the late afternoon and windier. Gusts from the N could reach as high as 60 mph at times.

6FAWD (wowt)

Ad the front moves in we’ll see a chance for showers and isolated PM storms... This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night! Best snow changes are N of the Metro with totals mainly keeping under 1″.

Friday (wowt)

Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week with a chance of a shower any day after Tuesday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

