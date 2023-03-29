We are Local
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Warmer Thursday ahead of a 6 First Alert Weather Day Friday

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures spike Thursday with a jump to the 60s and low 70s! 71 for the Metro. This comes with gusty afternoon winds, 30-40mph, and slight evening shower chances and t-storm chances. Showers will be possible in the Metro after 7-8PM but storms keep mainly N of the Metro.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Friday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day... a cold front sweeps through around midday and we’ll be chilly by the late afternoon and windier. Gusts from the N could reach as high as 60 mph at times.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

Ad the front moves in we’ll see a chance for showers and isolated PM storms... This will come with a likely change over to snow by Friday night! Best snow changes are N of the Metro with totals mainly keeping under 1″.

Friday
Friday(wowt)

Highs will rebound over the weekend with a beautiful and warm Sunday forecast of 70. We’ll stay near seasonal most of next work week with a chance of a shower any day after Tuesday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

